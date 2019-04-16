Marvel fans warned that 'Avengers: Endgame' spoilers are being leaked online

Yesterday at a press event in Seoul, Robert Downey Jr said that it is ‘impossible to predict what is going to happen’ in Avengers: Endgame.

He may have spoken too soon.

Marvel fans are now being warned that spoilers for the final Avengers movie are being leaked by trolls online.

Read more: Which characters are alive or dead ahead of Endgame

With nine days left until the UK release, there’s widespread consternation brewing on social media, with many users posting that they’re running into spoilers, often left in comments threads.

Peter Sciretta, editor of Slashfilm, is among those putting the word out that ‘stuff is now out there’, which would suggest that this isn’t just trolls inventing possible revelations, but the real deal.

Be very careful of Avengers: Endgame spoilers when you’re on comments, forums or social media. Read only outlets you trust. You have been warned, stuff is now out there. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 16, 2019





Some outlets are also posting instructions on how to mute out words and hashtags that could potentially protect fans from finding out too much, while others are calling out users who have allegedly already posted spoilers.

MASSIVE ‘Avengers: Endgame’ spoilers have leaked. Here is how you go about muting words and hashtags on twitter to avoid spoilers: pic.twitter.com/tZVe5nOVFK — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) April 16, 2019





accounts posting endgame spoilers that i STRONGLY recommend blocking:

-uchihateach

-galindo_1510

-deiivydd

-RNSpage

-aqourpink

-herreraeric6 if there’s more please let me know!! — mika (@sapphicmarveI) April 16, 2019





Many are battening down the hatches…

Me knowing there’s a huge spoiler for end game out and no one is safe pic.twitter.com/I86jFuBeKS — johnny saw cm x3 (@johnnyange11) April 16, 2019





endgame spoilers me: pic.twitter.com/xX1VumnHiX — captain in space 🚀💫 (@kuma_rada) April 16, 2019





apparently major endgame spoilers have leaked online so uhhhhhhh im out until april 25th pic.twitter.com/38xYddagQc — Merrick (@merrickryann) April 16, 2019





But sadly, for some, it’s all too late…

just saw one of the biggest spoilers ever for Endgame pic.twitter.com/vKHm07syNa — marcus (@comicvix) April 16, 2019





While plot spoilers aren’t the be-all and end-all of a movie-going experience, there’s been a fair bit invested by fans in this strand of films, perhaps more than in any other movie franchise.

There have been 21 films released, starting with 2008’s Iron Man, all of which which have been leading up to the events in Endgame, the last movie in Marvel’s ‘phase three’.

Read more: Marvel stars who gave away massive spoilers

Infinity War and Endgame directors the Russo brothers have taken great care not to reveal anything that could be construed as a spoiler, with red herrings in the trailers and even sometimes keeping cast-members in the dark.

Mark Ruffalo revealed last week that as the Hulk he’d filmed two endings while making Infinity War, and only found out his character’s fate when watching the final movie himself.

And asked whether they were paranoid about plot leaks for Endgame, they told Box Office Pro: “Yeah, we do feel that way. At a certain point, I’m sure we’ll write another letter this year that asks everyone to stay off the internet.

Joe Russo and Anthony Russo (Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage) More

“I think this one has even more spoilers than the last one. This is a culture that wants everything now, and it’s getting worse. The world is connected via social media, and information travels within seconds.

“If you’ve been following along with this narrative for 10 years, you’re going to want to protect yourself. It’s best to go in clean.

“I encourage people to go opening weekend because I’m sure everything is going to hit the internet the moment the movie hits the screen.”

Obviously switching off the internet for more than a week isn’t feasible, so tread carefully out there.

Avengers: Endgame is out across the UK on April 25.



