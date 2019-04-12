Marvel to focus on diverse superheroes after ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Avengers: Endgame producer Trinh Tran has confirmed that Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will feature an array of diverse superheroes, but she was unable to go into specifics without ruining the upcoming blockbuster.

“I think after you watch Avengers: Endgame, you’ll know sort of,” Trah told ScreenRant. “You’ll get a sense of where that ends in a way, and what opportunities we have down the line. All I can say is we have a ton of characters we haven’t explored, and I’d love to do them all.”

“Especially given that with Captain Marvel’s success and the diversity that she brings with the female representation, and with Black Panther and that diversity, it would be great to get more of that out there. Because we have a lot of diverse characters in Marvel.”

Tran’s comments are just the latest confirmation that Marvel will be diversifying its slate of superheroes over the next few years.

Not only was director Daniel Cretton hired to oversee an adaptation of Shang-Chi, who will become the first Asian-American lead to be cast in the MCU, but Black Widow is getting her own solo film, Captain Marvel and Black Panther sequels are inevitable, and The Eternals is set to be directed by Chloe Zhao, with Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani starring.

As Tran states, Marvel have also shown just how popular films led by diverse casts can be, as Black Panther and Captain Marvel both grossed over $1 billion, making them the most popular origin stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Obviously, Tran’s remarks only raise further questions about what is going to happen in Avengers: Endgame, which will finally hit cinemas on April 25.