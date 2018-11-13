The Stan Lee Marvel cameos we can still look forward to

Marvel fans look forward to Stan Lee’s cameos as much as they look forward to seeing their favourite superheroes in action but after the comic icon’s death, it means they will soon come to an end.

The 95-year-old passed away this week having gifted the world with several of its most popular heroes – from Spider-Man to the Fantastic Four – and appearing in practically every Marvel film for the last thirty years.

There are a shed load of superheroes movies to come from Fox, Sony and, of course, Marvel Studios but the question is: which film will feature Lee’s last cameo appearance?

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – CONFIRMED





Sony’s animated Spider-Man feature film, centered on Miles Morales, has Stan Lee appear in the first act of the film playing the owner of a costume shop.

Watch the movie in cinemas from December 14

Captain Marvel – CONFIRMED





Lee’s agent confirmed that he appears in the Brie Larson-led solo film, set in 90s Los Angeles.

Watch the film in cinemas from March 8, 2019

Avengers 4 – CONFIRMED

The Russo Brothers confirmed that Stan filmed his cameo with Joe telling the BBC how it went down.

“Typically we try to get him out — he doesn’t love to fly — so we try to get him out for his cameos around the same time,” the Avengers 4 co-director explained. “So if we have other movies shooting on the same lot that we’re on, for instance, Ant-Man 2 or Avengers 4, we group his cameos together and then move him from one set to the next and kind of get him through his cameos in one day.”

Watch the film in cinemas from May 3, 2019

Dark Phoenix – UNCONFIRMED





According to EW, a source says that Lee did not film a cameo for the latest X-Men movie.

Watch the film in cinemas from June 7, 2019

Spider-Man: Far From Home – UNCONFIRMED

Tom Holland’s second Spider-Man film finished production last month but it’s unclear if Lee filmed a cameo in that time given his deteriorating health.

It would have certainly been a fitting way to say goodbye as Peter Parker is one his greatest and most beloved co-creations.

Watch the film in cinemas from July 5, 2019

The New Mutants – UNCONFIRMED





Josh Boones’ horror-tinged X-Men spin-off has finished production after several months of reshoots though Fox has not confirmed if Lee has a cameo.

Watch the film in cinemas from August 2, 2019

