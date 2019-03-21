Avengers: Endgame official synopsis teases 'one final stand' as conclusion to 22 Marvel films nears

Marvel has released the official plot synopsis for Avengers: Endgame.

The studio’s official website posted the update on its website, teasing a dramatic conclusion to a tale that’s been 11 years and 22 films in the making.

It reads: “The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

While it doesn’t reveal any details about specific plot points in the final Avengers film, it does heighten the excitement for what is sure to be one of the biggest events in the history of cinema - and also promises the end of the Avengers as we know them.

Events will pick up shortly after the end of Infinity War and the mid-credits scene n recent blockbuster Captain Marvel, which saw half of the superhero ensemble die after Thanos’s destructive finger snap. Fans believe that Endgame will see the surviving characters, including Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America (Chris Evans) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), attempt to reverse the cataclysmic events.

@softczre *screams in every language* — 🌟 Victør saw Captain Marvel 🌟 (@ChaoticVgay) March 20, 2019

Many theories have been doing the rounds, but one that has fans particularly excited centres around the character of Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), who is expect to play a huge role in the film.

Avengers: Endgame will be released in cinemas on 26 April.