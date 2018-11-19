Marvel Released An Official MCU Timeline And Fans Have Already Torn It Apart

From Esquire

Marvel fans were confused last year when Spider-Man: Homecoming claimed to be set eight years after Avengers, a continuity error revealed to be "very incorrect".

As a result, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige promised that we would get an official MCU timeline and it seems he's delivered. The new Marvel Studios: The First 10 Years book contains the timeline – solely for the movies, not the TV shows – and clears up that error (via ScreenRant).

It confirms that Homecoming is actually set only four years after the first Avengersmovie, while also moving Iron Man a couple of years later to 2010 (it was released in 2008).

However, the official timeline opens up some issues of its own, as it moves Avengers: Infinity War to 2017, even though it's been assumed it was two years after Civil War, and Black Panther has also been shifted to 2017, meaning that Wakanda had to wait a while for the return of its king.

Of course, this could all be changed again when Avengers 4 comes out, as it's expected to feature a time travel plot that could completely mess up the timeline. But for now, this is the official MCU timeline, according to Marvel:

1943-1945: Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain America: The First Avenger 2010: Iron Man

Iron Man 2011: Iron Man 2, The Incredible Hulk, Thor

Iron Man 2, The Incredible Hulk, Thor 2012: Avengers, Iron Man 3

Avengers, Iron Man 3 2013: Thor: The Dark World

Thor: The Dark World 2014: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2

Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 2015: Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man

Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man 2016: Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming

Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming 2016 through to 2017: Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange 2017:Black Panther, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War

The timeline doesn't include Ant-Man and The Wasp but, given its mid-credits scene takes place at the same time as Infinity War, we can just assume it's set in 2017.

