Marvel says sorry for forgetting to include Danai Gurira's name on the 'Avengers: Endgame' poster

Marvel has some emergency redesign work to do yesterday, after fans spotted that the studio had failed to credit Danai Gurira on the new poster for Avengers: Endgame.

The Walking Dead star Gurira, who plays the warrior Okoye, leader of the elite Wakandan special forces in both Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, was missing from the top billing.

She was, however, featured on the poster itself, next to new Avengers recruit Captain Marvel, with her name in the credits below.

But it seemed a derisory position for such a powerful character.

It was noted almost immediately, the studio getting some serious flack online for the blunder, and hastily correcting the error.

In a tweet, the studio apologised: “She should have been up there all this time.”

The correction was appreciated.

The new trailer for Endgame arrived yesterday, the most expansive look so far at the final Avengers chapter – for now at least.

Though a certain purple-faced titan was notable by his absence, it showed the aftermath of Thanos’s devastating snap, and the Avengers powering through grief into full-on vengeance mode.

It also showed Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel making her debut, and getting the approval of Thor.

Starring Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Josh Brolin and Danai Gurira, it’s due out on April 25 across the UK.