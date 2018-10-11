Marvel has been secretly working on Black Panther 2

From Digital Spy

Marvel has been setting the stage for Black Panther 2 for months, and it's now ready at last to take fans back to Wakanda for another adventure.





According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio very quietly signed up Black Panther co-writer and director Ryan Coogler a few months ago with an eye to begin shooting the movie with the original creative team late next year or in early 2020.

[Ryan Coogler]

Coogler is apparently going to start writing the screenplay in 2019, while balancing producing Space Jam 2 and re-teaming with Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan on the drama Wrong Answer.

A Black Panther sequel seemed all but a certainty when it made in excess of $1 billion at the box office this past spring - and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said as much shortly after the film's release.

"[I have] nothing specific to reveal, other than to say we absolutely will do that," he teased in March. "One of the favourite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a Part One and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two.

"There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first Black Panther. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one."

There's no cast yet for the sequel. Earlier this year, producer Nate Moore raised the possibility that T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) could pass on the mantle of Black Panther to Shuri (Letitia Wright), Okoye (Danai Gurira) or practically anyone in Wakanda in a future sequel.

"The Black Panther is a mantle as much as it is a person, so we're not restricted by anything, because the truth is, there's a lot of different ways to go back to Wakanda and have a good time and continue to explore the themes that made the first film so resonant," he hinted.

For now, the characters from Wakanda will be back when Avengers 4 releases in the UK on April 26, 2019, and in the US on May 3, 2019. Avengers: Infinity War is out now on Blu-ray, DVD and digital download.

