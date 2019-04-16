Marvel's Disney+ show will connect to the movies 'in a big way'

Kevin Feige attends the fan event for Marvel Studios’ ‘Avengers: Endgame’ South Korea premiere on April 15, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images for Disney)

While everyone else is counting down the days until Avengers: Endgame, Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige is busy dropping hints about what fans can expect from the selection of MCU spin-offs set to debut on Disney’s new streaming platform.

Feige told Variety that these new spin-offs will “intersect” with the continuing adventures of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes on the big screen.

Disney has already announced three series featuring Marvel characters for Disney+ ahead of the service’s launch.

WandaVision will explore the relationship between Scarlet Witch and Vision, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will team up for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, while Tom Hiddleston will reprise his most villainous role for Loki.

“These episodes will intersect with the movies in a very big way,” said Feige. “It’s a totally new form of storytelling that we get to play with and explore.”

The 45-year-old exec also dished out some – admittedly vague – details on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the aftermath of Endgame.

“Some of these films will feature characters that you already know,” he said. “Some supporting characters will assume leading roles, while some new characters will be introduced.

“The reward for all of these films working is that we get to try to do it again and do it differently and learn from our mistakes and try something we haven’t tried before.”

Disney lifted the veil of secrecy over its Disney+ service at a recent Investor Day and revealed it will cost $6.99 (£5.36) a month initially, which massively undercuts Netflix – its most obvious competitor.

The streaming platform is due to launch in the USA on 12 November, with no UK date yet announced.



