Marvel star says next Captain America could be African-American or a woman

Chris Evans set fans into a frenzy after posting an ominous tweet about his last day filming on Avengers 4.

The Captain America star paid emotional tribute to the MCU hinting that he’s hanging up his superhero boots for good, but now his former co-star Frank Grillo is suggesting that he’s going to be replaced by either a woman or an African-American.

Grillo, who starred in The Winter Soldier and Civil War as Crossbones, shared his thoughts during an interview with Larry King.

“I don’t know, but there’ve been rumours that [the next] Captain America could be African American” the actor said. “It could be a woman. You know? So they’re looking.”





It wouldn’t be out of place for a black actor to play Captain America as there is a precedent already set in the Marvel Comics.

Isaiah Bradley was part of the Super Soldier program to recreate the formula used on Steve Rogers and he became known as the black Captain America.

Sam Wilson (AKA the Falcon) also picked up the Captain America mantle – in 1999 and for three years from 2014 after Rogers loses his abilities – but gave it back when Cap was back to super health.

It doesn’t seem as likely that Marvel will pass the Captain America buck to Anthony Mackie as he is already well established as Falcon in the MCU, but we may well see a new Cap brought in once the new superheroes have settled in properly.

Sam Wilson wears the Captain America name in the comic books for a time More

Captain Marvel, Black Panther, and Doctor Strange have a lot to give in Phase 4 so Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige will likely wait a few years, at least, before bringing a new Captain America into the fold.

Evans’ final(?) outing as Steve will be in Avengers 4, which the Russo Brothers say has wrapped production, though there is still no confirmation of the film’s full title.

Avengers 4 hits cinemas on 26 April 2019 after Captain Marvel is released on 8 March 2019.

