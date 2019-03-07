Marvel Studios magazine reveals major 'Avengers: Endgame' spoilers

Okay, if you want to go into Avengers: Endgame completely spoiler-free, then fly away now.

A Forbidden Planet listing has revealed the cover of an official Marvel Studios Movie Special magazine that’ll be released to tie-in with Avengers: Endgame.

The magazine isn’t due to go on-sale until after the film’s release (Endgame is out in the UK on 25 April, the mag is on shelves three days later), so Marvel probably thought they were safe to shove two major characters on the cover, characters who have been rumoured for the film, but not officially confirmed by UK marketing yet.

The cover reveals two major characters (credit: Forbidden Planet) More

One of them will be revealed when Captain Marvel hits cinemas tomorrow, though it’s probably pretty obvious by this point that Carol Danvers will appear in the Infinity War sequel, as she was so majorly teased in the first film, it would be weird if she didn’t turn up. But still, it’s cool to get our first look at her with the rest of the gang.

Read more: How did ‘Captain Marvel’ become so controversial?

And it’s not the only reveal. One of the major plot points in Infinity War involved Bruce Banner’s struggles with Hulk, with the big green guy getting so scared of Thanos he refused to appear whenever Banner tried to summon him.

According to this cover, that won’t be an problem in Endgame, with Hulk front and centre on the issue. Hulk’s costume also appears to confirm another rumour, that Hulk and Banner will combine their personalities to take on Thanos, resulting in a more intelligent Hulk, known as ‘Professor Hulk.’

Read more: Tom Holland dropped a huge ‘Endgame’ spoiler

You can see him running away from an explosion in Thor’s cape, which we’re pretty sure is just a photoshop decision and not a plot point. Hopefully.

Spoilers aside, the cover is a beautiful image, even if Hawkeye does look a bit like he’s joined Jedward. And we’re glad to see Rocket Racoon so prominent, we hope he has a major contribution to Endgame’s story.

Read more: Samuel L. Jackson dropped a major ‘Endgame’ spoiler

We’re hoping that Marvel manages to withhold the rest of the movie’s secrets, and don’t accidentally publish the final scene on the front of a comic or something, ahead of Avengers: Endgame’s release in UK cinemas on 25 April.



