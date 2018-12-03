Marvel Studios Releases ‘Captain Marvel’ Poster Ahead Of New Trailer

Marvel Studios is ready for us to get obsessed with the all-powerful Captain Marvel as they prepare to open a new chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They have released a new poster of the superhero pic starring Brie Larson ahead of a new trailer that is set to debut on December 3.

The new poster (see below) has Larson in all of her Captain Marvel glory. As she glows in with her power, the poster hints at her life on Earth and her mysterious intergalactic history. In the debut trailer, we are given a taste of her life on Earth and her life in Starforce with the Kree military. The poster is a tease to the new trailer that will drop December 3 on ESPN’s Monday Night Football during halftime of the NFL game between the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The game starts at 5:15 pm PT/8:15 pm ET.

Captain Marvel brings us back in time to the 1990s before all of the events we have seen in the MCU. The movie is an all-new adventure that follows the journey of Carol Danvers (Larson) as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom.

The film stars a mix of familiar and new faces in the MCU including Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Patricia Whitcher and Stan Lee are the executive producers. The story is by Nicole Perlman and Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse, and the screenplay is by Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck and Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Jac Schaeffer.

