Marvel trolls fans over Avengers: Infinity War ending

Fans have had more than enough time to digest the downright traumatising ending of Avengers: Infinity War, but y'know what? It's still a sore subject for some.

(We don't feel so good, etc.)

Marvel, however, doesn't really care about that, and has continued to troll fans mercilessly – this time through the medium of Ant-Man and The Wasp.

As Marvel Studios revealed the release date of Ant-Man and The Wasp on Blu-ray on Twitter, the comic book giant made sure to rub a little extra salt in the wounds in the announcement.





The BIGGEST heroes of the summer are coming home on Digital, #MoviesAnywhere, and 4K Ultra HD October 2 and Blu-ray October 16! Pre-order Marvel Studios’ #AntManAndTheWasp today: https://t.co/xxiXp1mLOC pic.twitter.com/YIbZoJkOYQ - Ant-Man and The Wasp (@AntMan) September 10, 2018





Because just as the unlucky victims of Thanos' snap did, the DVD case was seen fading into dust at the end of the clip. "Did you really have to turn it into to dust?" one fan asked.

"Wow you serious ? You gotta do the infinity War dust too ? Come on bruh," another replied, while one fan simply shouted: "I DONT NEED REMINDING."

Fortunately for Marvel fans, Ant-Man and The Wasp's Blu-ray release doesn't just come with a unwelcome gut punch – there are some bonus prizes in there, too.

Not only does the release include the usual Making Of featurette and obligatory gag reel, there are also a few deleted scenes, including one set in the Quantum Realm.

Avengers 4 clues await. (We hope.)

Ant-Man and The Wasp is still out in UK cinemas. Book tickets here. The movie is released on Blu-ray and DVD on October 16 in the US and on Digital HD and 4K Ultra HD on October 2.

