Marvel TV boss wants to bring back Agent Carter

A Marvel TV boss has refused to rule out a possible return for the axed Agent Carter.

The drama, which starred Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter in 1940s America, was cancelled by ABC in 2016 after two seasons.

But, commenting on a Reddit Ask Me Anything, Jeph Loeb hinted that a revival could be on the cards if there was a network interested in picking it up.

Photo credit: ABC More

"Wouldn't that be cool?" he said. "Find us a network! Hayley has been kind of saying she'd love to come back."

Atwell previously shared why ABC cancelled Agent Carter, saying that neither she nor Marvel wanted the show to end.

"I think it was just a network economical thing," she said, mentioning that her other ABC drama Conviction was seen to be more profitable.

"It's a shame the network cancelled it and wanted to put me in something more mainstream. [The network thought], 'Let's put Hayley Atwell in something more mainstream that's less genre-specific and see if we can get higher ratings'. And unfortunately, that isn't, as an actor, anything I've got control over."

Photo credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images More

Related: Hayley Atwell says an Agent Carter TV special ALMOST happened

Peggy Carter fans can see her as Captain America in the Marvel comics. Written by Saladin Ahmed and Javier Rodriguez, Exiles explores alternative Marvel realities and allows us to see established heroes in brand new situations.

