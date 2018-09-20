Marvel working on new female-led superhero show

From Digital Spy

ABC recently let slip that its top brass were developing a top secret Marvel series, and now we're getting the first details about they have in store.





The network is partnering with Marvel Studios and Wonder Woman writer Allan Heinberg on a female-centric series that would focus on lesser-known heroes from the Marvel Universe, reports TheWrap.

There are no firm details yet on which heroes would be involved, since the project is in its infancy. Back in August, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey hinted that she was "very excited" about the project.

Heinberg has worked with Marvel often on the comics side, and has plenty of TV experience working on Sex and the City, The O.C., Gilmore Girls, Party of Five and ABC's own Grey's Anatomy.

If this project does make it to screens on ABC, it would join Marvel's Agents of SHIELD, which is expected to return for its sixth season next summer following the release of Avengers 4 in cinemas.

Marvel also has its interconnected Netflix shows, as well as Runaways on streaming service Hulu and Cloak and Dagger on US cable channel Freeform. The studio is additionally trying to find a home for a live-action New Warriors show, featuring Squirrel Girl.

Plus, Disney is developing new Marvel shows for its soon-to-launch standalone streaming service, including series for Marvel Cinematic Universe characters such as Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), among others.

There's no timeline yet for when ABC will decide on ordering a full season for this untitled Marvel project from Allan Heinberg.





