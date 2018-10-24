Could 'Marvel's Daredevil' and 'Jessica Jones' be next on Netflix's chopping block?

Marvel’s Daredevil season three has just landing on Netflix but it may well be Matt Murdock’s final outing.

New data provided by consumer-insights company Crimson Hexagaon to Business Insider UK suggests that there has been waning social media interest in the Marvel TV shows and could be a contributing factor to the axing of Luke Cage and Iron Fist.

The Mike Colter and Finn Jones-led series lasted for just two seasons and saw a significant drop in interest online when each one’s latter season aired.

Luke Cage garnered over 300,000 Twitter and Instagram posts when it premiered in September 2016, but that number dropped to 50,000 posts when it returned in June.

Similarly, Iron Fist earned just 120,000 posts when the first season aired in xxx but that number dramatically dropped to 20,000 when the second season arrived on the streaming service.

There are certainly other factors that contributed to each series’ cancellation; there was creative differences behind-the-scenes at Luke Cage while Iron Fist was marred by a critically-panned first season and accusations of white-washing that never really inspired audiences to get behind it.

Only when Luke and Danny teamed up in The Defenders did viewers show much support online which is why many are calling for a Heroes for Hire spin-off series as well as one for Misty Knight and Colleen Wing who appear as Daughters of the Dragon in the Marvel Comics.

The numbers for Jessica Jones and Daredevil aren’t quite so dire but there is still a decline in social media interest across seasons one and two.





The data shows a 50% drop in social media post for season one of the Krysten Ritter-led series which earned 300,000 in season one, while Daredevil went from 275,000 posts for season one to 200,000 posts for season two.

As Netflix does not reveal its viewing figures it’s hard to gauge exactly what ratings each show is getting but the streaming service has previously backed Jessica Jones as its most popular Marvel series.

Whether these properties will continue on Netflix is also up in the air as Disney, who own Marvel Studios, is launching its own streaming service and has reportedly begun the process to sever ties.

Though The Punisher season two and Jessica Jones season three will air on Netflix next year but it could be the final curtain for all its Marvel heroes.

