Marvel's first Asian-led superhero movie 'Shang-Chi' bags its director

The first Marvel movie to feature an Asian superhero has bagged its director.

Shang-Chi, known as ‘the master of kung-fu’ in the Marvel comic books, is set to be helmed by Hawaiian filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton.

He’s currently making the drama Just Mercy with two other Marvel stars, Brie Larson – aka Captain Marvel herself – and Michael B. Jordan, aka Killmonger from Black Panther.

And in another link to Marvel, he also worked with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler on the TV series Scenes for Minors.

Destin Daniel Cretton (Credit: AFP)

The character of Shang-Chi originally emerged in Marvel Comics in 1973, a half-American, half-Chinese martial arts master, the unknown son of pulp villain Dr. Fu Manchu.

In latter instalments, he joined the Avengers, having mastered the power of creating multiples of himself, and has appeared in X-Men comics too.

Screenwriter Dave Callaham is penning the script, having previously written movies like The Expendables, and 2014’s Godzilla.

He’s also written the forthcoing Wonder Woman sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, due out next year.



