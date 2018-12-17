'Mary Poppins Returns' breakout Kobna Holdbrook-Smith shares his journey from 'struggling actor' to blockbusters

This Christmas, British actor Kobna Holdbrook-Smith will see his biggest movie role to date arriving in cinemas. He stars as Frye, a lawyer at the Fiduciary Bank, in Mary Poppins Returns and shares scenes with Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, and – his hero – Dick Van Dyke.

“Don’t listen to people who tell you not to meet your heroes,” Holdbrook-Smith tells Yahoo Movies UK.

“Meeting that hero [Dick Van Dyke] was absolutely exceptional. That was one of the best days of my career so far.”

Despite all this, actor says he’s still waiting to feel like he’s hit the big time.

“You never think you’ve made it,” the actor shares. “I could be a multi-millionaire, super-successful, with a cabinet full of awards, and I’d say ‘yeah, no-one takes me seriously’.”

“There’s just that rolling dissatisfaction that’s the lot of the artist, certainly of the performer.”

After studying acting at Guildford School of Acting he says he found his chosen career “a real slog”, but credits his own hard work and determination over his acting abilities for getting him where he is today, walking the red carpet in Hollywood for one of the biggest films of the year.

“It’s tenacity that will get you there more than talent,” he says. “I crawled around on school halls, with woollen udders strapped to my belly, being a cow in theatre education, and now I’m fighting Liam Neeson in [The Commuter], or doing Hamlet with Benedict Cumberbatch.”

We caught up with actor ahead of the release of Mary Poppins Returns on 21 December to learn more about his incredibly journey from academic indifference to Hollywood blockbusters like Doctor Strange, Justice League, and Mary Poppins Returns, and beyond.

Yahoo Movies UK: You play a really pivotal role Mary Poppins Returns – how did you end up playing Frye, and was it a long audition process?

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith: It wasn’t a long audition process, I must admit. I could see, from the moment I walked in, how clear Rob Marshall the director’s vision was. I could see how clear his ideas were, or what would make the production work.

From everything he’s ever said, from everything the script promising, it was everything you see on the screen. It’s a very perfect entry of what we’ve worked with.





We rehearsed, and that was unusual. Usually for films for might rehearse for like a day or two here, a week or two there, just to get a feel for what you and the other actors are doing, and that’s luxurious if you get that chance. Disney now, we had three or two months of rehearsals.

And when we rehearsed, we had on one of the sound stages at the studio, we had these little cardboard boxes that represented obstacles, and it was all mocked up for us in a way that was… it was frankly incredible.

So the process itself was really enriching, really enhancing. I hadn’t noticed how pivotal – as you said – the character is. I was just playing him. It’s only when I went to the premiere and I was doing interviews like this that people were saying ‘your character is really pivotal’ and I was like ‘do you know, I think he is actually! Yeah, you’re right he is!’

Obviously I can’t say why, but he is. I know you know why, but I can’t say for spoilers, but the way actions play out, he’s actually really important.

It’s the whole Saving Mr. Banks thing again, isn’t it? It’s interesting to hear about how long you spent in rehearsals. It speaks volumes about Rob Marshall’s status as a master musical maker, but also of the property’s importance to Disney. Was it a reverent atmosphere on set?

For me I was completely on board for Rob. For me it was like, his captaincy was what I was serving. It was like ‘yep, let’s get this right’.

If he gave a note, I took it. If he has a vision I try to serve it. And by extension, the film was how it was. But I think, as you say, Disney knows what it is, as a property. The DNA of the original film runs through this film, even though it’s a new film, it’s still got the magic and the heart of the original. It’s a very, very charming piece of film, to my mind. I think it’s brilliant.

Did you help Lin-Manuel Miranda with his accent?





Dick Van Dyke, he’s in the film – I can say now, right? – he was amazing, but when he came on set he said ‘you know, I did this film, and there were people there, and the director was English, my crew was English… nobody told me I sounded like that!’ He said nobody had helped him out.

