How 'Mary Poppins Returns' connects to the original 1964 film

Joel Dawson as Georgie Banks, who inherited his name from his grandfather, played by David Tomlinson (Disney)

It’s been 54 years since Mary Poppins was released, and this Christmas Disney is hoping to recapture the magic with Mary Poppins Returns.

A sequel to Poppins is a bold move, but also a fairly safe bet. With its timeless themes, memorable tunes, and groundbreaking visuals, the Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke-starring musical endures to this day.

With 63 and a half years between Bambi and the straight-to-video Bambi II, Disney holds the record for the longest wait for a follow-up, but huge gaps between live action sequels are more rare. Those that require extensive recasting – like Mary Poppins Returns – even rarer.

Mad Max: Fury Road is a recent example where a beloved series picked up the story with a completely new lead, and that film earned 10 Oscar nominations, a feat Rob Marshall’s musical will hope to repeat.





With Emily Blunt as Mary – one of the few A-list stars with the grace, poise, and voice to match up to Julie Andrews – Mary Poppins Returns is off to a great start.

Set some 25 years after the 1964 original, the sequel concept could be potentially quite confusing for some people to wrap their head around, so here’s what we learned from the film’s set about how the two films are connected.

New Mary, old tricks

Mary's the same, but different in Mary Poppins Returns (Disney)

It’s incredible to think that Julie Andrews made her feature film debut Mary Poppins. The actress was just 29 when she was hand-picked by Disney for the role for which she won the Best Actress Oscar. At 35, Emily Blunt is slightly older than Andrews was, but not the 25-years-older the timeline of the film would suggest.

“Mary’s a character who lives outside time,” explained producer Marc Platt, at Shepperton Studios in 2017.

“She’s magic. And so she is the one character who actually doesn’t age. So she is as ever as we know her and as she will be forever, that character.”

Her costume has been updated slightly to reflect the styles of the mid-1930s, she has a new carpet-bag, but she still carries the same parrot-headed umbrella which was faithfully recreated by the production team. And yes, it still talks.

The Banks are back

Jane and Michael Banks are older, but still need Mary’s touch of magic (Disney) More

As in the first film, Mary is in town to look after the Banks children. Siblings Jane and Michael (played in the original by Karen Dotrice and Matthew Garber) have grown up, and the younger brother still resides at the family home on Cherry Tree Lane with children of his own.

The older Michael – Ben Whishaw – has three children Annabel, John, and Georgie (presumably named after his grandfather George), but a recent bereavement has left them without their mother. Enter Mary.

Both Jane (Emily Mortimer) and Michael have memories of the nanny, but the magic of that story seems to have dissipated over time, and this plays a huge part in the story.

“All of us grown-ups have a tendency to forget some of the magic of our childhood, that maybe we kind of remember.” explains Platt. “But when we become an adult, certainly in this world, life intervenes. And sometimes you forget the magic, or you’re not sure, was it really magic? Or was it just something, was it real or was it in my imagination?”

Back to Cherry Tree Lane

Cherry Tree Lane is a bit less sterile, more live in (Disney) More

