How 'Mary Poppins Returns' reinvents the beloved nanny for the 21st century

Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda in this new look at Mary Poppins Returns (Disney)

This Christmas there’s a new Mary Poppins on screen in Mary Poppins Returns.

Emily Blunt is stepping into the shoes of Julie Andrews in the sequel who – no pressure – won the Best Actress Oscar for the 1964 original.

There’s already Oscar buzz surrounding Blunt’s performance, but back in 2017 when Yahoo visited Shepperton Studios to see the film being made, awards glory was far from everyone’s mind.

The cast and crew were all focussed on reinventing the beloved P.L. Travers character for the 21st century.

From the principal filmmakers we found out how Poppins is being updated for Mary Poppins Returns from the ground (well, the shoes at least) up.

Mary’s unseen legacy

Emily Blunt receives instructions from director Rob Marshall on the set of Mary Poppins Returns. (Disney) More

British author P.L. Travers published eight Mary Poppins books between 1934 and 1988. The original 1964 Mary Poppins adapted the stories from the first four books into one feature-length film, with input from Travers who demanded script approval (see Saving Mr Banks for that story), leaving four books still to be adapted.

Director Rob Marshall says Disney tried to adapt the other stories for a sequel in the 1980s, but faced pushback from the author, who eventually passed away in 1996, aged 96.

“P.L. Travers wrote eight books throughout the course of her life, so there was so much material,” explains Marshall. “And I know that in the ‘80s for instance, when Jeffrey Katzenberg was at Disney, I know they explored the possibility of doing a sequel, and why wouldn’t you, especially with all of this material? But, as we famously know, P.L. Travers was very protective of the material so it was always very difficult to try and make happen.”

This image released by Disney shows Emma Thompson as author P.L. Travers in a scene from “Saving Mr. Banks.” (AP Photo/Disney, François Duhamel) More

A remake was out of the question, so the logical decision was to turn to the other books for inspiration for a sequel.

“What we found in her books was really a treasure trove of new characters and episodes,” producer Marc Platt told us. “And we realised that we could bring the sequel, our own version and our own story, a original story of Mary Poppins all these years later in a very exciting way, but that we could draw upon the original source.”

“In addition to working with all the new material, the new adventures from PL Travers,” adds Marshall, “we actually set the film in the era when the books were originally written, which is in the ‘30s, London’s depression era.”

David Magee, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter behind Life of Pi and Finding Neverland, was then brought in to give life to this new Poppins adventure.

There’s something about Mary





The filmmakers insist they only had one name in mind to play the title role: Emily Blunt. Marshall and Platt “fell in love” with the 35-year-old Brit on another Disney musical, 2014’s Into The Woods, and they both instinctively knew she would be a practically perfect as Poppins.

“There’s quite a list of things you must be able to do to play Mary Poppins,” says Marshall. “You need to be a great actor, but there’s also a humanity in the character.”

“Underneath there has to be a warmth and an accessibility and joy and humour, so it was so important to find an actor who could do those things. But she also needed to sing and dance, which is very rare these days. And I thought it was important that she be British because it’s such an iconic British character.”

“What [Emily] does with the role is what we’re trying to do with the film throughout, which is have a foot in the original source, a nod to it, if you will,” adds Platt. “Sort of realise the tropes of the original, but move it forward into a contemporary sense of storytelling and tell the story our way with our personality, our sensibilities.”

Story Continues