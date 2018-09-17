'Mary Poppins Returns' set visit report: Disney’s sequel will be ‘a gift to the world’

Disney’s Mary Poppins is practically perfect in every way.

It’s not just one of the most iconic musicals of all time (although it is that too), but one of the most iconic motion pictures ever. Period.

The 1964 musical, adapted from a series of novels by PL Travers, is considered by many to be Walt Disney’s most accomplished live action film. It earned Walt his one and only Best Picture nomination in his lifetime, won 5 Oscars in total, and is beloved by fans around the world.

It continues to be on hard rotation on the Christmas television schedules, and thanks to the Sherman brothers’ seminal writing, its soundtrack remains annoyingly hummable.

So, with all that in mind, it’s safe to say there’s a huge weight of expectation on Rob Marshall’s Mary Poppins Returns, but the Oscar-winning director of Chicago has assembled an incredible cast and crew to accomplish his supercalifragilisticexpialidocious task.

The long-awaited sequel will land in cinemas this Christmas, and Yahoo was lucky enough to be invited to see the film being made in April last year. We got to meet the cast, wander the sets, see the costumes, and – perhaps most excitingly – hear some of the new music that’s guaranteed to bury its way into your subconscious on just one listen.

Here’s everything you need to know about Christmas’ most anticipated movie.

It’s very relevant

Mary Poppins Returns takes place around 25 years after the events of the 1964 film, placing the sequel in the Depression-era England of the mid-1930s, precisely the time PL Travers began writing the 8 Mary Poppins books. The original film only took inspiration from the first book, leaving the sequel open to mine the other Mary Poppins stories for input.

“What we found in her books was really a treasure trove of new characters and episodes,” explains producer Marc Platt. “And we realised that we could bring the sequel, our own version and our own story, a original story of Mary Poppins all these years later in a very exciting way.”

Academy Award-winning screenwriter David Magee (Life of Pi) set about working on the screenplay that would pay homage to the original, update it to the 1930s, but also make it relevant to today.

A world in turmoil, a changing society, the shadows of a global financial crisis – it’s not hard to see parallels between the Depression and the crazy world we live in now, which is what drew Marshall to the project.

“When Disney came to us with this,” Marshall says, “It was right at a point in the world where [producer] John DeLuca and myself were so desperate to do it for that reason; in order to balance out the world in which we live in now, and we have spent three years working on this film. To live in a world that has hope and escape and fantasy and truth and reality and emotion and all those other things, feels so important right now.”

This also helped to land Meryl Streep for an extended cameo. “I want to be part of bringing this message to the world now,” Streep said to Marshall. “This, to me, is a gift to the world now.”

“What you realise is that the magic, the hope, the optimism, the connectivity that Mary Poppins brings as a character, to the family, and the world around her, is really what I think people are yearning for in their lives,” adds Platt.

Emily Blunt is Mary Poppins

How do you solve a problem like Mary? Julie Andrews’ performance as Mary Poppins is impossible to shake, which was something that Emily Blunt quickly realised when she signed up to step into Andrews’ shoes and play the ageless nanny.

“It’s very surreal to me being Mary Poppins,” says Blunt, who the producers insist is the only person they considered for Mary.

“I feel that I just try to approach her as I would any other character and not be caught up in the white noise of, ‘Oh my god, you are Mary Poppins’. I think that has been my main focus, just to approach her calmly as I would any other character. How I would play her, with what I have given on the page? I have not watched the originals since I saw it as a child, because I… no one is going to outdo Julie Andrews.”

