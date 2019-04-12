'Mary Poppins Returns': How we wrote the film's Oscar-nominated songs

Mary Poppins Returns home on Monday when the Oscar-nominated sequel arrives on DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital Download. Starring Emily Blunt in the title role, the 2018 musical was a hit for Disney, commercially, critically, and during awards season, with Blunt’s rendition of ‘The Place Where Lost Things Go’ nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards earlier this year.

With its music and score composed by Marc Shaiman, and song lyrics written by Scott Wittman and Shaiman, the Mary Poppins Returns soundtrack has been on hard rotation in the Yahoo offices, so we jumped at the chance to speak with Wittman about how the practically perfect songs came about.

The 64-year-old songwriter says being nominated for an Oscar was “thrilling”, but that losing to Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born’s ‘Shallow’ wasn’t so bad, because he’d become firm friends with the pair on the awards circuit.

With the songs from the 1964 film, written by iconic songwriting duo the Sherman Brothers heavy on their minds, it’s no wonder it took three years from start to finish to write the tunes for the film.

Here’s what we learned from Wittman about the making of another iconic soundtrack.

Yahoo Movies UK: I read that you started work on the songs for Mary Poppins Returns three years ahead of the shoot. Is that correct?

Scott Wittman: Yes, we started meeting about it. Because Marc [Shaiman] and I co-write lyrics, and he does the music. So we started meeting with [director] Rob Marshall, [producer] John De Luca, and [screenwriter] David Magee. And for the first couple of months, we just played what we call ‘what if?’

So we had all read all the books, and we came in there saying ‘what if?’

Like ‘what if this adventure and this book could tell our story?’ So that was a fun time. That was two or three months at the beginning with no pen to paper yet.

You looked at the books but then when you’re actually starting to write the music, was there a specific song that you thought ‘this is where we’re going to begin’?

Well, I think the very first song we wrote was Lin-Manuel [Miranda’s] first song in the movie [‘(Underneath the) Lovely London Sky’] , so we just started at the beginning, and worked our way forward.

That’s the logical place to start! And for me as a fan of the original which I’m sure you are, one of the things I loved…

Well, I think for Rob, that was a prerequisite for being part of the team. We wanted to honour the first one and, as we like to say, this was like a thank you note to the Sherman Brothers and to Walt Disney for that first movie.

What I liked a lot about this one is that it felt very familiar in a way, almost like a cover version of that original – is that how the sort of the song beats were worked out?

Well when Marc and I sat down to write the lyrics together and the music we knew that it had to live on the same Cherry Tree Lane as the first movie.

During the three years that you worked on the film, did the story evolve a lot, and did the songs change?

