Mary Queen Of Scots and Widows snubbed by Golden Globes

There was also no love for House Of Cards or Maniac.

While highly praised films such as Vice and The Favourite collected a raft of Golden Globe nominations, there was disappointment for potential contenders including First Reformed, Mary Queen Of Scots and Widows.

Also left out in the cold was The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs, a Western anthology by the Coen Brothers, and critically acclaimed horror film Herditary.

Experience six stories of the Wild West that only Joel Coen and Ethan Coen could tell. #TheBalladOfBusterScruggs is now playing in select theaters and on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/7LnAtwsbuv — The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (@balladofbuster) November 16, 2018

Mary Queens Of Scots stars Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie – both nominated last year for their roles in Lady Bird and I, Tonya – were both thought to be contenders for acting prizes, as was Widows star Viola Davis and director Steve McQueen.

There was also disappointment for Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again and Paddington 2, which were both thought of as contenders for the comedy and musical categories used by the Golden Globes.

Elsehwhere John Krasinski failed to score a directing nod for his thriller A Quiet Place and the songs from Mary Poppins Returns did not land any recognition.

There was also disappointment for a raft of critically acclaimed television shows, including Little Drummer Girl, Maniac, American Horror Story and Better Call Saul, as well as the final series of House Of Cards.

The Golden Globes will be presented by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg on January 6 2019.