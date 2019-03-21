'Masters of the Universe' movie reboot is circling its He-Man

The planned movie reboot of 80s cartoon series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is now circling its musclebound hero.

Noah Centineo is in talks to play Prince Adam, the member of the intergalactic space royalty who, when called upon, becomes He-Man.

Centineo appeared in last year’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before for Netflix, and is also set for the reboot of Charlie’s Angels, with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, Patrick Stewart and Elizabeth Banks, due out later this year.

He also hit headlines after he stripped down to his pants for the latest Calvin Klein ad campaign.

The He-Man movie, is being produced by Sony and toymaker Mattel’s film arm, Mattel Films, with the screenwriters of Iron Man, Matt Holloway and Art Marcum, having penned the script.

Blade and Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy writer David S. Goyer is producing.

The cartoon was previously brought to the big screen in 1987, with Dolph Lundgren as He-Man, and, bizarrely, veteran US actor Frank Langella as He-Man’s greatest foe, Skeletor.

It also featured an early movie role for a young Courtney Cox.

The storyworld revolved around the planet of Eternia, where Prince Adam is the heir to the throne, flanked by pals Man-at-Arms, Teela, The Sorceress, Orko and his cowardly pet tiger Cringer.

But when danger arises – usually thanks to Skeletor and his band of alien miscreants – he holds aloft the ‘sword of power’ to defend Castle Grayskull, becoming He-Man, while Cringer becomes the fearless Battle Cat.

A movie reboot has been in the pipeline for years, but now appears to be closer than ever.

It comes after He-Man spin-off She-Ra was recently rebooted as an animated series for Netflix, to much acclaim.



