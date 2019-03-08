Matt Smith says he’s not in ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ after all

Buried in a recent interview with The LA Times, Matt Smith made the fairly startling revelation that’s he’s not in Star Wars: Episode IX – despite reports to the contrary, and rumours he was playing a young Palpatine in the film.

But, when asked if he’s in the conclusion to the Skywalker saga, he says: “As far as I can tell, I’m definitely not.”

Now, Smith might be being slightly playful here. If we were to apply the Star Wars rules of ‘what I told you was true, from a certain point of view’ to his statement, he’s not actually saying that he isn’t in it, he’s saying ‘as far as I can tell’ he’s not in it.

He’s an actor; not a writer, director or editor, so for all he knows, he’s been cut out of the film, so what he’s saying is sort of true.

Smith was rumoured to be playing a younger version of Emperor Palpatine (credit: LucasFilm( More

And if he is in it, it’s not like this would be the first JJ Abrams movie to start the marketing drive with a load of massive lies. Remember when everyone told us Khan wasn’t in Star Trek: Into Darkness? Yeah, we remember how that turned out, don’t we?

Also, the interview opens with a discussion about how Smith is good at keeping secrets around the various geek properties he’s involved with – “That’s no big deal,” he says. “You just keep your mouth shut.” – we think he might just be being super-careful when discussing a film that doesn’t even have a title or a trailer yet.

We can expect a lot more of these sorts of fun and games as we start to build towards Star Wars: Episode IX’s release. It hits UK cinemas on 19 December.



