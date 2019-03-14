McCann family unhappy about new Netflix documentary

Parents of missing girl Madeleine McCann, Kate (L) and Gerry McCann (R) pose with an artist’s impression of how their daughter might have looked at the age of nine AFP PHOTO / LEON NEAL (Photo credit LEON NEAL/AFP/GettyImages)

Finding Madeleine McCann, the controversial new documentary from Netflix, has been criticised – by the missing girl’s parents.

Kate and Gerry McCann, who’s daughter Madeleine disappeared from a hotel resort in Portugal aged three in 2007, have released a statement denouncing the programme from the streaming giant, claiming it ‘could potentially hinder’ the ongoing police investigation.

Listen up, true-crime fans: This brand-new docuseries is bringing out the detective in us.Netflix just dropped the first official trailer for The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann, which offers a detailed look… More

In a joint statement released earlier this month, the couple said: “We are aware that Netflix are planning to screen a documentary about Madeleine’s disappearance.

“The production company told us that they were making the documentary and asked us to participate.

“We did not see and still do not see how this programme will help the search for Madeleine and, particularly given there is an active police investigation, could potentially hinder it. Consequently, our views and preferences are not reflected in the programme.

“We will not be making any further statements or giving interviews regarding this programme.”

Read more: Madeleine still alive?

In a comment made to The Guardian yesterday, Clarence Mitchell, the family’s former spokesman, said: “Kate and Gerry and their wider family and friends were approached some months ago to participate in the documentary. Kate and Gerry didn’t ask for it and don’t see how it will help the search for Maddie on a practical level, so they chose not to engage.”

Read more: Do police have new leads in hunt for Madeleine?

Netflix reportedly commissioned the documentary back in 2017, after a appetite for true crime and cold-case programmes emerged after the success of shows such as Making a Murderer. The trailer was released today (14 March), with the full programme is set to be released on Netflix Friday (15 March).





The announcement has been met with excitement on social media. @LamontJunior tweeted: “If you really think I’d waste any of my time, watching the Netflix “Madeleine McCann” documentary then you’d be absolutely right. Bring on tomorrow.”

If you really think I’d waste any of my time, watching the Netflix “Madeleine McCann” documentary.. then you’d be absolutely right. Bring on tomorrow. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/hfQWCJgFAf — Lamont Junior (@LamontJunior) March 14, 2019





@Sophsjonesy said: “omg as if the Madeleine McCann documentary is on Netflix tomorrow – that’s my weekend sorted.”

omg as if the Madeleine McCann documentary is on Netflix tomorrow 😱😱😱😱 that’s my weekend sorted — Sophie Jones🧡 (@sophsjonesy) March 14, 2019



