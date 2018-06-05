The MCU's 9 most devastating moments

From Digital Spy

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is generally a family-friendly place, where heroes quip and save the world in the nick of time.

But every now and then the MCU sucker punches us with a moment that's so shocking and upsetting that we don't know what to do with ourselves. Grab your handkerchief and follow us down the rabbithole of misery…

Warning: Contains major spoilers from across the MCU, including Infinity War

1. Captain America's farewell (Captain America: The First Avenger)

As he speeds to his presumed death in the Arctic ice, Steve Rogers shares a tearful farewell with Agent Peggy Carter (not knowing that he would see her again after many decades had passed).

It definitely had its impact on Peggy, as the farewell replays several times in the Agent Carter TV show.

2. Killmonger's final speech (Black Panther)

Erik 'Killmonger' is the dark reflection of our hero T'Challa – the man he might have been if he had grown up with none of his princely advantages. Killmonger has good intentions but horrendous methods – and he sees how damaged he is.

"Just bury me in the ocean with my ancestors that jumped from the ships," he tells T'Challa. "Cause they knew death was better than bondage." As far as final words go, those are about as bitter and tragic as you could wish.

3. Spider-Man doesn't want to go (Avengers: Infinity War)

