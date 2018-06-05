The MCU's 9 most devastating moments

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is generally a family-friendly place, where heroes quip and save the world in the nick of time.
But every now and then the MCU sucker punches us with a moment that's so shocking and upsetting that we don't know what to do with ourselves. Grab your handkerchief and follow us down the rabbithole of misery…
Warning: Contains major spoilers from across the MCU, including Infinity War
1. Captain America's farewell (Captain America: The First Avenger)
As he speeds to his presumed death in the Arctic ice, Steve Rogers shares a tearful farewell with Agent Peggy Carter (not knowing that he would see her again after many decades had passed).
It definitely had its impact on Peggy, as the farewell replays several times in the Agent Carter TV show.
2. Killmonger's final speech (Black Panther)
Erik 'Killmonger' is the dark reflection of our hero T'Challa – the man he might have been if he had grown up with none of his princely advantages. Killmonger has good intentions but horrendous methods – and he sees how damaged he is.
"Just bury me in the ocean with my ancestors that jumped from the ships," he tells T'Challa. "Cause they knew death was better than bondage." As far as final words go, those are about as bitter and tragic as you could wish.
3. Spider-Man doesn't want to go (Avengers: Infinity War)
Most of the characters hit by Thanos' Infinity Snap blow away to dust before they really know what's going on. But not Spider-Man, who gets a devastating few moments dissolving in Iron Man's arms repeating "I don't wanna go" over and over again. Why do you punish us like this, Marvel?
4. Yondu's funeral (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2)
Peter Quill carries a lot of resentment around for his adoptive father, who wasn't a great guy, even if he was only joking about eating the young boy. But Yondu has his moments – and the biggest is his noble sacrifice to save Peter at the end of Guardians 2.
But it's what happens after, with all his estranged fellow Ravagers showing up to honour him and forgive him for his mistakes – with a beautiful fireworks display, no less – that gets us every time.
5. Agent Coulson's spearing (Avengers Assemble)
Joss Whedon has always delighted in taking away our favourite characters in the most brutal way possible. Remembering Anya, Tara and the rest, we should have been expecting Agent Coulson savage spearing in the back by Loki. He got better, but we're still not over it.
6. We are Groot (Guardians of the Galaxy)
And you thought that Groot could only say the one sentence. But he cracked out the lovely message of togetherness that is "we are Groot" right at the end of the first Guardians film. Moments later, he was blown to pieces protecting his pals. Life just isn't fair.
7. Bucky: murderer (Captain America: Civil War)
Cap had Bucky's back, and we did too. We knew that he'd done some bad stuff during his time as a brainwashed assassin. But murdering Tony Stark's parents is something else – especially as Cap already suspected what had gone down and decided not to tell. We know he's your friend, Steve, but still…
8. Iron Man and Captain America fall out hard (Captain America: Civil War)
Speaking of 'friends', the immediate aftermath of that revelation about Bucky deserves a mention all of its own. Civil War was building to this, but when Cap and Tony's relationship finally collapses, it's rough.
"He's my friend," says Steve. "So was I," replies Tony. Cue weeping.
9. Goodbye Gamora (Avengers: Infinity War)
Thanos forces Gamora to lead him to Vormir, the secret resting place of the Soul Stone. And she is amused to learn that he can't pay the price for it – to kill the person he loves most in the world – because he doesn't love anyone.
He doesn't love anyone, right?
Does it get more brutal than watching Gamora realise what the rest of us already know – moments before she is thrown to her death? We're never getting over this.
