Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal reunite for 30th anniversary of 'When Harry Met Sally'

Harry Burns met Sally Albright in 1989 (well, in the movie, they actually first met in 1977), and last night they met up again, 30 years later.

Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan – along with movie legend Rob Reiner, who was behind the camera – were in Los Angeles for the 10th annual Turner Classic Movies Festival yesterday, where there was a special anniversary screening of the classic rom-com When Harry Met Sally.

Asked whether he expected the movie to be an enduring classic, Reiner told reporters (via People): “You never know. You make a movie and hopefully you like it, and hopefully other people [do too].

“You have no idea if it will stand the test of time, and it’s kind of cool that it did.

“I think that there are some basic truths about men and women that people connect with, and those kind of things, that dance, that weird dance that men and women do with one another kind of is basic and kind of there all of the time.”

Ryan told the screening audience that it was all about the on-screen chemistry between her and Crystal.

“It’s the kind of music Billy and I knew how to play together,” she said.

Nora Ephron, who died in 2012, penned the script for the movie, which also starred Carrie Fisher and Bruno Kirby, with Harry Connick Jr providing the soundtrack.

It found Crystal’s Harry and Ryan’s Sally musing, over two decades of friendship, on whether a man and a woman can ever truly be friends without sexual attraction getting in the way.

Famed for its scene in Manhattan’s iconic Katz’s Deli, in which Sally proves that women can fake orgasms, it scored Ephron a BAFTA and an Oscar nomination.

It also made $93 million at the box office.



