Megan Fox admits to Shia LaBeouf Transformers romance

From Digital Spy

Megan Fox has admitted to having a "romantic" relationship with her co-star Shia LaBeouf sometime between filming the first two Transformers films.

The actress starred in Transformers and its sequel Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen before being fired from the franchise.

And, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen last week, she confirmed that she and LaBeouf – who recently split from his wife, Mia Goth – indeed had a relationship which could be deemed "romantic".

"I mean, I would confirm it was romantic," Megan said. "I love him. I've never been really private about that. I love him."

The confession follows similar claims from LaBeouf a while back that implied the pair had a fling while filming the movies.

"Look, you're on the set for six months with someone who's rooting to be attracted to you, and you're rooting to be attracted to them," he told Details magazine in 2011.

"I never understood the separation of work and life in that situation. But the time I spent with Megan was our own thing, and I think you can see the chemistry on screen."

Photo credit: Paramount/Everett Rex/Shutterstock More

Related: Megan Fox says being sacked from Transformers was the low point of her career

Megan was fired from Transformers after she was quoted comparing director Michael Bay to Hitler in an interview with Wonderland Magazine.

She said: "He's like Napoleon and he wants to create this insane, infamous madman reputation.

"He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is. So he's a nightmare to work for but when you get him away from set, and he's not in director mode, I kind of really enjoy his personality because he's so awkward, so hopelessly awkward."

She has since described it as "the low point" of her career.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter account.

('You Might Also Like',)