Meghan Markle's royal wedding 'will suck' says Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer isn’t convinced that Meghan Markle’s big day this weekend will be the fairytale occasion that most people reckon.

The American actress marries Prince Harry on Saturday at Windsor Castle in front of the world and the world’s media, and that, she reckons, is where the problem lies.

Actress and comedian Schumer says that Markle, who made her name in the US series Suits, will be under ‘so much pressure’ from the get-go.

“This poor girl. Your wedding, everyone says it’s your day. It’s your day. She’s like, no it’s not,” Schumer said on Australian radio Nova 969.

Amy Schumer (Credit: PA) More

“She has to meet all these foreign dignitaries she’s never met before, there’s so much pressure. Can you imagine having a worse wedding?

“That would suck. Her girls from high school aren’t going to be there. It’s like a parade, it’s like Westminster Dog Show.”

The media spotlight has already been shone onto Markle’s family since the news of her engagement, with the latest revelation being that her father Thomas Markle may not be able to walk his daughter down the aisle after undergoing heart surgery.

The former TV lighting director, who was divorced from Markle’s mother when she was six, told celebrity website TMZ that, after suffering a heart attack last week, he would likely not be attending the ceremony.

Read more

10 movies about the British monarchy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry movie panned

Meghan Markle doc reveals Jack the Ripper relation



