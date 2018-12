Armed with his camera and guided by the bright summer light of the Mediterranean coast, Amin pursues his philosophical quest while gathering inspiration for his screenplays. When it comes to love, only Mektoub ('destiny' in Arabic) can decide.

MyMovies, trailer, 2019, Drama, Romance, Abdellatif Kechiche, Lou Luttiau, Ophélie Bau, Salim Kechiouche, Shaïn Boumedine