Melissa McCarthy and Emilia Clarke among excited stars ahead of the Oscars

Big names from the world of film were out in force on social media…

Stars have teased glimpses of their outfits and shared their excitement ahead of going to the Academy Awards.

Best actress nominee Melissa McCarthy did not hide her joy as she was joined by husband Ben Falcone in the car on their way to the glitzy Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles.

With a huge grin on both of their faces, the Hollywood star revealed she was wearing a white cape.

She wrote: “Hooray we’re on our way!!! Oscars here we come!!!!!”

Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke was another keeping her fans updated as she headed to the biggest event in Hollywood’s calendar.

The actress, who is known for having bright blonde hair in the TV show, showed off her new brunette locks, and also joked about not being able to go to the toilet in her dress.

She quipped: “Blondes have more fun eh?! Well I will see about that this fine #oscar2019 evening….. let the good times roll. #illegitimatelycantpeeinthisdress #butwhocaresitsthegoddamnoscars!”

Zooey Deschanel was joined by her lookalike sister Emily in their car.

She wrote: “Sister Emily and I on our way to the Oscars! Getting ready to root for our dad! #neverlookaway #cinematography #oscars.”

Their father Caleb Deschanel is nominated for best cinematography for the German drama film Never Look Away.

Black Panther star Angela Bassett showed a glimpse of her stunning bright pink ensemble in her Instagram post, a short video clip of herself in a car.

She wrote: “Here we come! #oscars #prettyinpink.”

Model Ashley Graham shared a picture with her glam squad getting ready for the big night.

“Getting Oscars ready with the best in the biz,” she wrote.

Supporting actor nominee Richard E Grant showed off his striking maroon suit and thanked stylist Andrew Weitz for his help.

Black Panther stars Danai Gurira and Winston Duke posted a fun video of themselves on their way to the event.

Posted on Gurira’s page, Duke said: “We are on the way to the Oscars, and we are so excited! Black Panther crew is in the house!”