The most memorable movie lines of 2018

So many movies, so much dialogue, so many great lines.

2018 has seen some of the best writing delivered on screen, from period dramas to musicals to superhero epics. But what are the lines that have stuck in our minds over the last 12 months?

Here are ten of the most memorable ones 2018 had to offer.

“Can I tell you a secret? I think you might be a songwriter.”





The movie: A Star Is Born

The character: Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper)

The set-up: Jackson is a rock star teetering on the edge of the abyss; Ally is the woman who eases him back off the ledge. Their tumultuous, push-and-pull relationship is established in this early scene, where Ally – a talented artist who can’t break into the music industry – sings a few bars of a song about Jackson she makes up on the spot.

“Tell me something, boy / Aren’t you tired tryin’ to fill that void? / Or do you need more? / Ain’t it hard keepin’ it so hardcore?” Maine, who isn’t used to being told the truth is gobsmacked and tells Ally exactly what she’s always wanted to hear.

“Oh, God.”

Captain America in Avengers: Infinity War More

The movie: Avengers: Infinity War

The character: Captain Steve Rogers (Chris Evans)

The set-up: What else is there to say when half the universe has been wiped out with the snap of a finger? Avenger after Avenger crumbles to dust and after several minutes of muted panic, the reality finally sets in for Cap, who can only plead to the Almighty.

There’s a great piece of intentional symmetry from the Russo brothers with Steve’s final line; think back to Loki’s parting comment to Thanos in the opening scene, as he’s holding him by the neck and throttling the life out of him: “You’ll never be a God.” Turns out he was wrong.

An honourable mention must also go to Peter Parker’s heartbreaking final line which has become a meme in its own right.

“Be still my beating vagina.”

The movie: Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

The character: Tanya (Christine Baranski)

The set-up: Back on their perfectly idyllic Greek island, Sophie introduces her two surrogate aunts, Tanya (Baranski) and Rosie (Julie Walters), to the owner of her new hotel, Andy Garcia’s bearded Mediterranean playboy Fernando Cienfuegos. Hubba hubba, as they say.

Tanya can barely conceal her lust, and that’s before she’s even heard the Italian accent. Hot flushes all round.

“Sir, it seems that you’re no better a judge of human beings than you are a specimen of one.”

Buster Scruggs in The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs More

The movie: The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

The character: Buster Scruggs (Tim Blake Nelson)

The set-up: The Coen brothers’ western compilation hit Netflix late this year, but it’s packed full of cracking curios, oddball characters and offbeat short stories. The title character, Buster Scruggs, is played with goofy likeability by Tim Blake Nelson, but he is not a cowboy to be messed with.

Dressed from head to toe in white duds, Scruggs gets a few dirty looks from the cowpokes propping up the saloon, prompting this epic clap-back. Then he shoots everyone, proving the first part of his idiom correct.

“That’s right. P***k.”

Ethan Hunt in Mission Impossible – Fallout More

