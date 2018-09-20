New Men in Black teaser reunites Thor's Revengers

From Digital Spy

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson already have some experience fending off invading hordes as the 'Revengers' in Thor: Ragnarok - experience that will come in handy for their next movie, MIB.





The duo are taking over for Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as the next generation of the Men in Black for a new world-spanning sequel, currently filming in the UK.

Hemsworth gave fans a glimpse of what fans can expect in a behind-the-scenes photo on Thursday (September 20), tying MIB back to his and Thompson's history as the 'Revengers' in the MCU.









The new Men in Black movie is technically a spin-off of the original films, as Agent H (Hemsworth) and M (Thompson) are drawn into a murder mystery that has extraterrestrial implications.

Thus far, Emma Thompson is the only cast member from the original Men in Black movies signed up to return. She'll be reprising her role as the head of the MIB organisation, Agent O.

Earlier this year, Hemsworth assured fans of the classic Men in Black movies that MIB is definitely trying to keep the same darkly comic tone but on a more global scale.

"We're basically trying to put a lot of humour into it like the previous ones," he said this past spring. "These are obviously some big big shoes to fill, so we're working our butts off on it to make something pretty epic and fun.

"They're trying to change up the locations, make it feel unique and different to the last ones as well. So I think you might even see some different countries, maybe. Some different cities than you've seen in the previous Men in Black movies."

MIB is slated to open on June 14, 2019 in US and UK cinemas.

