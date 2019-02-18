Mexican actor apologises for racist slur against Oscar-nominated 'Roma' star Yalitza Aparicio

A Mexican actor has apologised after unleashing a racist slur against Yalitza Aparicio, the Oscar-nominated star of Alfonso Cuaron’s Netflix hit Roma.

On Friday veteran actor Sergio Goyri was captured on video complaining about the nomination, and referencing Aparacio’s indigenous Mexican heritage.

He called 25-year-old breakout star Arparicio, who plays a live-in domestic worker for a wealthy family in 70s Mexico City, ‘a f**king Indian who says, ‘Yes, ma’am, no, ma’am.’

Aparacio is the first indigenous woman ever to be nominated for an Oscar.

Responding to a backlash against his comments, Goyri said in a video posted to YouTube and Instagram: “It was never my intent to offend anyone. I apologise to Yalitza, who deserves [the Oscar nomination] and much more.

“For me, it is an honour to see a Mexican be nominated for an Oscar.”

Aparacio said in a statement following Goyri’s comment: “I am proud to be an Oaxacan indigenous woman and it saddens me that there are people who do not know the correct meaning of words.”

The movie is tipped for Oscar success next weekend, having been nominated for 10 awards.

The ceremony takes place on 24 February. Roma is streaming on Netflix now.

