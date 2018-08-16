Michael B. Jordan surprises a superfan on the set of Creed II

It’s true what they say: if you go viral, anything is possible.

The posts quickly went viral, prompting her to launch an online campaign to meet the actor in person.

After not being able to get a prom date from procrastinating and waiting til the last minute, i spent 3 hours making my sexy prom date. I got on @TheShadeRoomm but now i need to MEET my man @michaelb4jordan @TheEllenShow pls help. RT FOR #GetDeetoMBJ pic.twitter.com/9y7Kt4MwsJ — Mrs. Chance & B. Jordan (@uhdeevuh) April 17, 2018

After the story became widely circulated on the web, Jordan took notice and surprised her with a trip to the set of Creed II, which is currently filming in Philadelphia.

“How was prom?” Jordan asks, after surprising the unsuspecting teen. Dreams really do come true.