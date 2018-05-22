Michael Keaton to reprise Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel

The Vulture will be back for the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, according to reports.

Michael Keaton will play the villainous Adrian Toomes in the first of Marvel’s ‘phase four’ movies, which will follow Avengers 4.

Keaton could potentially be joining Jake Gyllenhaal on the cast, with the Nightcrawler star reportedly circling the role of supervillain Mysterio.

Meanwhile, Zendaya and Marisa Tomei will be back on board as MJ and Peter Parker’s Aunt May, with Tom Holland back as the teenage webslinger.

Variety reports that Sony and Marvel are also looking to cast an ‘A-list’ star in a new male role, as well as a new female lead.

So far plot details are being kept under wraps, but it’s thought that it will involve a handful of worldwide locations.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige, who’s producing the movie, told iO9 last month: “We start filming early July. We film in London. We shot first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.

“The way Civil War and the fact that he went to Leipzig Airport and then has to go back to school, informed Homecoming, the two Avengers films that precede [the sequel] will greatly inform, probably even more so, the next movie.”

Jon Watts, who helmed Spider-Man: Homecoming, will be back in the director’s chair, with writers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley back on board too.

It will swing into action in July, 2019.

