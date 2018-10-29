Michael Moore has released video footage of Cesar Sayoc at a Donald Trump rally in 2017.

The US documentarian captured former bouncer, strip club DJ and pizza delivery driver Sayoc, who is accused of sending 13 explosive devices to targets including Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, at the rally in Florida, while making his recent movie Fahrenheit 11/9.

The footage did not make it into the movie, but Moore, a picture of whom Sayoc pasted onto his van in cross hairs, has decided to make it public.

“My feeling was, after one month in office, we didn’t need to hear anything more from Trump’s mouth — we already knew everything we needed to know about him,” Moore wrote.

“Who we needed to understand were our fellow Americans, lost souls full of anger and possible violence, easily fed a pile of lies so large and toxic that we wondered if there would ever be a chance that we could bring them back from the Dark Side.

“Our footage of Mr. Sayoc would never make it into the final cut of what would be the film that is now in its last week in cinemas across America.

Michael Moore (Credit: AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) More

“But I’d like to share it with you, if only to give you a momentary glimpse of him in action (all are free to use this video and share it).

“You’ve seen the photos of him on the news over the past couple days – a slight, normal, everyday American. But those are from before. Here with our footage I can show you what he had actually become – overdosed on steroids in what looks like some desperate attempt to hang on to what was left of his manhood.”





Moore spoke on Friday after it emerged that, along with pictures of Trump and Mike Pence, Sayoc’s van featured pictures of him, Hillary Clinton and Green Party leader Jill Stein with targets over their heads.

He said in a statement on Friday: “The threat of right-wing violence against figures on the American left is not new. It is not a violation of norms. It IS the norm.”

“Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News Channel and right-wing radio have preyed upon those who’ve seen their American Dream go up in smoke, and they have helped to create a generation of angry and violent conspiracy theorists who will believe any lie that is perpetrated on those airwaves.

Cesar Sayoc’s van (Credit: Lesley Abravanel via AP) More

“These angry right wing men have been openly encouraged to act on those lies, even as late as this very morning when Trump was tweeting his doubts that the bombs were real.”

Among the others Sayoc is alleged to have sent explosives devices were businessman and philanthropist George Soros, Joe Biden, Maxine Waters and former CIA director John Brennan.

All those who received the devices in the mail are vocal critics of Donald Trump.

Read more

The most pointless remakes currently in production

Creepy urban legend about Disney parks confirmed

Idris Elba in Glasgow for Fast & Furious spin-off



