Michael Myers comes home, and Jamie Lee Curtis is waiting for him, in first 'Halloween' sequel trailer

Michael Myers made his debut 40 years ago in John Carpenter’s classic Halloween, and ever since, he’s been returning from the dead — or wherever it is he lurks in-between sequels — to terrorize his relatives, the residents of Haddonfield, and anyone else who might be unfortunate enough to get in his way. After numerous diminishing-return sequels and Rob Zombie’s two underrated reimagining-reboot efforts, Myers will again make his way home in this fall’s aptly titled Halloween, which will pretend that none of those subsequent installments ever took place — and which will see Jamie Lee Curtis reprise her role as Laurie Strode, who’s now out for blood.

Directed by David Gordon Green, who co-wrote the screenplay with his Eastbound & Down mate Danny McBride (an unconventional horror duo determined not to “f*** it up and piss people off”), the upcoming franchise re-starter imagines a movie universe in which Michael was captured at the end of the original film, and ever since has been locked away in a maximum-security facility. In the above trailer, he’s visited by two dim-bulb individuals who think it’s a good idea to ask him about — and show him — his old mask, and before you know it, he’s breaking out of captivity, terrifying victims with handfuls of human teeth, and going in search of Laurie. What he doesn’t know, however, is that his sister is not only older and wiser than he remembers, but also far more formidable, as it’s clear she’s been waiting for the opportunity to finally put Michael to rest — specifically, at the end of a gun barrel. The snippets of mayhem that follow suggest the sort of “full-tilt boogeyman” nightmare promised by Curtis earlier this year.

Executive-produced by Carpenter himself (alongside Blumhouse maestro Jason Blum), and boasting a look and atmosphere that seems in line with the original (if the above trailer is anything to go by), Halloween stalks into theaters on Oct. 19.

