Michael Pena To Play Papa Of ‘Dora The Explorer’ In Paramount’s Live-Action Pic

Deadline has confirmed that Ant-Man and The Wasp star Michael Pena is joining Paramount’s live-action feature adaptation of Nickelodeon’s Dora The Explorer, playing the title character’s father to Eva Longoria’s mother.

The James Bobin-directed pic hits theaters on Aug. 2, 2019. Dora experiences high school life after venturing through the jungles, however, she sets off on a brand new adventure. Isabela Moner plays Dora with Eugenio Derbez, Micke Moreno, Nicholas Coombe, Madeleine Madden, Adriana Barraza and Temuera Morrison part of the cast. The Paramount Players-Walden Media-Nickelodeon production is currently shooting in Queensland, Australia.

Related stories

Paramount, Weed Road Tap Patrick Osborne For 'Monument Valley' Mobile Game Movie

Latino Orgs To Demonstrate Outside Paramount To Protest Studio's "Dismal" Hiring Record

'What Men Want': Taraji P. Henson Comedy Moves To Pre-Valentine's Weekend