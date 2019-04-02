Michelle Pfeiffer digs out her Catwoman whip from 'Batman Returns' and she's still got the knack

In the canon of comic book movies, it would be hard to deny that Michelle Pfeiffer’s turn as Catwoman in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns is anything less than iconic.

She played the femme fatale Selina Kyle to the hilt, learning kickboxing for the role and, of course, mastering the whip.

Read more: Avengers – Endgame runtime revealed

She spent months training with a ‘whip master’, though on her first day she managed to catch him in the face, drawing blood.

“It completely shattered me,” she admitted in discussing the film in 2017, but she clearly got over the hump.

Likely digging through the shed, she found her trusty whip, and posted the nostalgic discovery to Instagram.

“Look what I found,” she said. “Needs a little TLC.”





And then later, she discovered that she’s still got it too, adding: “Just like riding a bike.”





Pfeiffer played Catwoman alongside an all-star cast for Tim Burton’s second Batman movie, with Michael Keaton as the caped crusader.

Read more: Florence Pugh eyed for Black Widow movie

It also featured Danny DeVito as Oswald Cobblepot, aka The Penguin, and Christopher Walken as crooked businessman Max Shreck.



