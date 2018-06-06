Michelle Pfeiffer's heroine is finally revealed in new 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' posters

Avengers: Infinity War didn’t feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most diminutive members, but in the lead-up to Ant-Man and the Wasp, we’ve gotten plenty of juicy reveals of the tiny heroes in action. Not only have we seen Paul Rudd cracking wise (and growing to enormous size as Giant Man), but we’ve also been blessed with peeks at Rudd’s partner-in-crime-fighting Evangeline Lilly as the Wasp, their Quantum Realm adversary Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and also a seriously enormous (and deadly) Hello Kitty Pez dispenser. But it’s only today that we’ve finally received our first glimpse of the wife of Michael Douglas’s Hank Pym, who served as Earth’s first Wasp: Michelle Pfeiffer.

Michelle Pfeiffer in Ant-Man and the Wasp. (Image: Marvel) More

Among the new character posters released today for Ant-Man and the Wasp — most of which can be seen below — none is more exciting than the one for Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne, who was lost to Douglas’s Pym (the original Ant-Man) during a past mission into the Quantum Realm. How van Dyne will return to our world and reunite with both her husband and daughter (Lilly’s Hope van Dyne) remains unknown. However, the above image of her wearing a size-altering outfit makes it clear that Pfeiffer won’t just be standing around during Marvel’s latest — she’ll also be suiting up for action. The only question now is, will Douglas join her and, in the process, turn the proceedings into an all-out family affair?

Paul Rudd in Ant-Man and the Wasp. (Image: Marvel) More

Evangeline Lilly in Ant-Man and the Wasp. (Image: Marvel) More