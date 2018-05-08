Here’s everything we know about the ‘Venom’ movie

You can’t keep a good character down in Hollywood — even when that character has spent most of its existence as one of Marvel Comics’ most notorious villains — and a Venom movie based on the popular Spider-Man spinoff character is scheduled to hit theaters on October 5. After getting our first good look at Venom in action via the film’s second trailer, we can now get a look at what that same trailer would look like in a slightly (OK, extremely) different form.

Set to be directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland), Venom will feature Mad Max: Fury Road and The Dark Knight Rises star Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in the film’s lead role. The movie’s supporting cast members include Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Jenny Slate, and Woody Harrelson.

Here’s everything we know about the movie so far.

Animated homage

It’s not officially sanctioned by the studio, but a video making the rounds online offers a decidedly different spin on the second trailer for Venom.

YouTube user Darth Blender posted a remix of the trailer that replaces the live-action footage with clips from the popular 1990s television show Spider-Man: The Animated Series. The result is a surprisingly well-synchronized version of the trailer that should evoke some serious nostalgia for fans of the early incarnations of Spider-Man’s famous foe (and occasional ally).

We are Venom, indeed.

At long last … Venom!

After the first, Venom-less trailer for Venom received a less-than-stellar reception, Sony Pictures made up for past mistakes with a second trailer (see above) that went all-in on the fiendish black symbiote.

The trailer debuted after the studio’s presentation at CinemaCon in April, and it reveals quite a bit of the story that will connect Hardy’s journalist character, Eddie Brock, with the sentient creature that turns him into the powerful antihero known as Venom. Most importantly, however, is that the trailer offers the first good look at Venom in toothy, tongue-curling action.

The trailer was accompanied by a new poster for the film that depicts Eddie Brock in mid-transformation to Venom.

marvel venom movie release date trailer cast news rumors tom hardy poster More

From Wakanda to symbiote city

Sony Pictures has reportedly recruited a prominent composer to provide the musical component to Venom’s solo feature. According to Deadline, Black Panther composer Ludwig Goransson will score the Venom movie.

The arrangement will be a reunion of sorts, as Goransson previously scored Fleischer’s 2011 comedy 30 Minutes or Less. Goransson is best known for his recent work on Black Panther and his frequent collaborations with that film’s director, Ryan Coogler, having scored both Creed and Fruitvale Station. He is also a frequent collaborator with actor-musician Donald Glover on his Childish Gambino music albums.

Footage, finally!

After promising that something big would debut February 8, the studio followed through with the very first teaser trailer for Venom, offering audiences a sneak peek at the tone of Tom Hardy’s spin on the popular character.

The teaser (see above) features Eddie Brock (Hardy) prominently, but doesn’t reveal much of his lethal alter ego. There’s a scene depicting the squirming, black symbiote that — in Marvel Comics lore — bonds with Eddie and gives him his powerful abilities, but that’s about it as far as any look at the film’s namesake.