Michelle Williams To Star In Underground Abortion Network Drama ‘This Is Jane’ For Amazon Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Williams has been set by Amazon Studios to star in and produce This Is Jane, the true story of a Chicago woman who founded and ran the underground abortion service Jane. Kimberly Peirce is directing, and John Lesher, Williams and Peter Heller are producing.

The drama is based on Laura Kaplan’s nonfiction book The Story of Jane: The Legendary Underground Feminist Abortion Service. Jane was run by a group of women who taught themselves how to perform abortions in the years before Roe v. Wade. From 1968-73, they helped more than 11,000 women by providing safe – albeit illegal – services denied by the medical establishment. They also provided health education and counseling. Williams will play the role of Jane founder, known as Jenny.

Williams can currently be seen starring opposite Amy Schumer in the STX Comedy I Feel Pretty, and she stars opposite Tom Hardy and Riz Ahmed in the Ruben Fleischer-directed Spider-Man spinoff Venom, which opens October 5. She is currently starring alongside Julianne Moore in the Bart Freundlich-directed After The Wedding.

Williams is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment and Bloom, Hergott.

