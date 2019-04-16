Michelle Yeoh joins the 'Avatar' sequels

From Star Trek to Avatar , behold your new Queen of sci-fi, Michelle Yeoh (20th Century Fox/Getty)

Michelle Yeoh has signed up for the Avatar sequels, it’s been confirmed.

The star of Crazy Rich Asians and Star Trek: Discovery will play the role of scientist Dr. Karina Mogue, per the film’s official Twitter account.

Michelle Yeoh has been cast in the Avatar sequels as scientist Dr. Karina Mogue.





“Throughout her career, Michelle has always created unique and memorable characters. I look forward to working with Michelle to do the same thing on the Avatar sequels,” added director James Cameron.

Yeoh, feted for roles in Memoirs of a Geisha, Tomorrow Never Dies and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, will next be seen in Joe Carnahan’s sci-fi actioner Boss Level, alongside Mel Gibson, Frank Grillo and Naomi Watts.

She joins an A-list cast on the massively ambitious sequels, the second and third of which Cameron is filming back to back.

New cast-members include Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Oona Chaplin, and David Thewlis.

New Avatar cast pose at Pandora: The World of Avatar attraction in Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park in Orlando. L-R: Jack Champion (Javier ‘Spider’ Socorro), Trinity Bliss (Tuktirey of the Sully Family), Bailey Bass (Tsireya of the Metkayina Clan), Jamie Flatters (Neteyam of the Sully Family), Britain Dalton (Loâak of the Sully Family), Filip Geljo (Aonung of the Metkayina Clan), and Duane Evans Jr (Rotxo of the Metkayina Clan). (Photo Credit: Sheryl Nields/20th Century Fox) More

The sequels will also introduce a young generation of cast members, pictured above.

They join Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang, who re reprising their roles from the first, box office-smashing movie, released in 2009.

Meanwhile, last week Vin Diesel pitched up on the film’s set, and while he and Cameron danced around why he was there in a video posted to Instagram, it looks like the Fast and Furious star is involved in some capacity too.

Should the second and third movies go well, Cameron has plans for a fourth and a fifth too, with the franchise now being owned by Disney, following its acquisition of Fox.

In February, Cameron confirmed some of the titles in consideration, and like the entire concept the franchise itself is based on, they’re pretty out there.

Currently being mulled are Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar: The Seed Bearer, Avatar: The Tulkun Rider, and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa.

The first sequel is due for release on December 18, 2020.



