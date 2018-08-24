Insomniac’s ‘Spider-Man’: Everything you need to know

Spider-Man, unlike many comic book heroes, has enjoyed a long, successful history in video games, scoring a few genuine hits across the PlayStation 2 and PS3 eras. Even so, when Sony announced a PlayStation 4-exclusive Spider-Man title at E3 2016, it opened up the possibility to take the web-slinging hero to new heights. With revered studio Insomniac Games developing Peter Parker’s next interactive adventure, the popular hero appears to be in good hands.

While the debut trailer showed off flashy action sequences and a slightly revamped suit (spider logos are large and white, red boots are now slippers), little concrete information was revealed. Since then, we’ve seen Spider-Man sling across the city at E3 2017 and at Paris Games Week, and had a chance to go hands-on with the game’s first couple of hours. Here’s everything we know about Spider-Man ahead of its expected 2018 launch.

The story thus far

Instead of a predictable origin story, this Spider-Man game follows an experienced Peter Parker. He’s 23 years old and has already been fighting crime for eight years. No longer the clumsy, green hero that could occasionally get himself into trouble, Insomniac described him as “an athlete in the prime of his career.” Much of the game’s story centers on Peter balancing his dual lives of being a normal, nerdy citizen and also a superhero — being Spider-Man is conflicting with being Peter Parker, and Peter’s starting to wonder if he might do more good in the world without wearing a mask.

The game starts with Peter aiding his police buddies in a big sting against Wilson Fisk, also known as the Kingpin. The first big set piece is a lengthy fight up Fisk’s high-rise tower, where Spider-Man beats down bad guys, saves a few civilians, and aids the cops so they’re never out-gunned by Fisk’s goons. Eventually, Spidey brings Fisk down, but the Kingpin warns that things will get worse in New York thanks to the power vacuum removing him is creating. We know from trailers and previews that the Sinister Six, a group of supevillains bent on Spider-Man’s destruction, is a big part of the game — so it sounds like Fisk might have been right.

The 2017 trailer introduced us to a group called the Demons, led by a nefarious individual known as Mister Negative, who has an array of interesting superpowers, both physical and mental. It’s his command of both the Darkforce and Lightforce, however, which could be truly troubling for our red-suited hero. He’s not quite the same as in the comic book’s canon, and the tweaks seem meant to present him as a more serious threat.

Sony hasn’t thrown out the source material entirely, though. Spidey spends the first few hours of the game collaborating closely with Captain Yuriko Watanabe of the New York Police Department, who previously worked with Spider-Man in the comics to take down Mister Negative, aka Martin Li. If Insomniac has drawn other inspirations from the comics, Watanabe may even don some confiscated weaponry and become a superhero in her own right. Insomniac also stirred the rumor pot with a quick shot in the E3 2017 trailer of alternate Spider-Man Miles Morales capturing a video of Spidey on his smartphone.

Miles Morales’ role in the game may be bigger than we initially thought if the Paris Games Week trailer (at the top of this post) is any indication. The trailer picks up after Fisk is in jail and Peter Parker is struggling to figure out what to do now that his foe is behind bars. The trailer provided our first look at our hero in street clothes, which was uncommon in previous Spider-Man games. He volunteers at a soup kitchen Aunt May works with called F.E.A.S.T. (Food, Emergency, Aid, Shelter, Training), an organization founded by Martin Li (the aforementioned Mister Negative). Peter also brings Miles to work at F.E.A.S.T., suggesting that the two may become close throughout the game.

