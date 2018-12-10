Millie Bobby Brown faces off against Godzilla in new film

Sally Hawkins, Vera Farmiga and Ken Watanabe also star in Godzilla: King Of The Monsters.

Millie Bobby Brown has a new creature to fear in the trailer for Godzilla: King Of The Monsters.

The teaser shows the actress, who has had her share of scares on Stranger Things, terrified of a new monster.

The clip opens with Brown’s character trying to make contact with someone on the radio.

All around her the world descends into chaos.

The film was directed by Michael Dougherty and also stars Sally Hawkins, Vera Farmiga and Ken Watanabe.

It follows the efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah.

When these ancient super-species – thought to be mere myths – rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s existence hanging in the balance.