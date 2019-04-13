Mindy Kaling and Priyanka Chopra team up for new comedy

Mindy Kaling arrives at the 30th Annual Producers Guild Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 19, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)

Mindy Kaling is having a busy week. Her Four Weddings and a Funeral spin-off has a Hulu air date, Netflix has given her the green light for a new coming-of-age comedy, and now Universal has bought the rights to the new movie she’s been developing with Priyanka Chopra and Dan Goor.

Read more: Mindy Kaling Is Creating a TV Show About Her Childhood

Being described as Crazy Rich Asians meets My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Kaling and Chopra will star in the wedding comedy, that will take place in India and the US. The Mindy Project creator will also co-write the script with Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Goor, with the potential to direct as well.

The tired and happy looking trio took to Twitter in the early hours of this morning to celebrate the news, all posting the same photo.

My dream team is making a movie. Can’t wait for this one!🙌🏾💃🏾🌟🕺🏾💜🎬 @priyankachopra #DanGoor pic.twitter.com/YOe2brOby1 — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 13, 2019









Two amazing women and one guy who doesn’t know how to properly tuck in his shirt. https://t.co/DkPj5WusHN — Dan Goor (@djgoor) April 13, 2019





Chopra, who recently starred in Rebel Wilson’s Netflix comedy Isn’t it Romantic, also commented on social media when Deadline first broke the news. Saying, “Two women with a passion for telling good stories, just got the green light to THEIR story THEIR way.’

‘So proud of this incredible partnership with mindykaling and djgoor! We are about to show you what it means to be modern, global, and Indian. See you at the cinema!”

Two women with a passion for telling good stories, just got the green light to THEIR story THEIR way. So proud of this incredible partnership with @mindykaling and @djgoor! We are about to show you what it means to be modern, global, and Indian. See you at the cinema! pic.twitter.com/5V71fFvX4L — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 13, 2019





Read more: ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ Cast Jokes About Priyanka Chopra & Liam Hemsworth’s Disney Loves

Her husband, Nick Jonas also celebrated the news, reposting the same Deadline article on his feed.





The news came after a bidding war that saw not only the big studios, but also Netflix and Amazon Prime bring offers to the table.

Yesterday, Kaling also put out an open call on her social media channels for actors wanting to star in her new Netflix comedy, which starts shooting in July.

ATTENTION DESI LADIES! I’m holding OPEN casting calls for leads in my new @netflix show! I’m THRILLED to have the opportunity to do this. The parts are so juicy and funny, and I’m SO excited to meet you! Full info is here! GOOD LUCK! pic.twitter.com/GGsvfa3a0c — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 12, 2019





Until then, watch out for her new movie Late Night with Emma Thompson coming soon to cinemas.