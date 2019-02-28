Mini 'Captain Marvel' stole the show at the film's European premiere

Brie Larson came face to face with her mini-me at the European Gala launch of Captain Marvel last night. The star was interviewed on the blue carpet by a young girl who was dressed as her character in the upcoming Marvel superhero film.

The youngster appeared to at the event representing The Female Lead, a non-profit organisation “dedicated to making women’s stories more visible and offering alternative role models to those ever-present in popular culture.” According the company’s Twitter account, the young girl’s name was Illy. After the premiere, Larson tweeted about Illy, calling her “my hero”.

Larson signed the young fan’s comic books, before she interviewed Samuel L Jackson who returns as a young Nick Fury in the 1990s-set adventure.

Captain Marvel hits cinemas on 8 March.

