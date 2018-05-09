Miramax Pays $30 Million for Guy Ritchie’s ‘Toff Guys’

Miramax Films closed a $30 million deal to secure the world rights for Guy Ritchie’s next film, “Toff Guys.”

The British gangster drama will explore the collision between old money European wealth and the modern marijuana industrial complex with new gang entrants swarming. Ritchie will direct and produce from a script he wrote with Marn Davies and Ivan Atkinson.

“Movies like ‘Snatch’ and ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels’ launched Guy’s career and opened up a new genre to audiences,” Miramax CEO Bill Block said. “We are thrilled to work with a master filmmaker in his element who is committed to delivering a super fun kick ass theatrical experience.”

Ritchie’s recent projects include “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,” the “Sherlock Holmes” films, “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ and Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of “Aladdin.”

Block and Miramax consultant Crystal Bourbeau initiated the sale with Thorsten Schumacher from Rocket. The deal was negotiated by CAA media finance at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

“Toff Guys” is the first major deal since Miramax secured a five-year multi-bank revolving credit facility for $300 million last week. It will provide financing for the studio to produce and finance films and television, ramping up their slate and providing more strategy for growth.

