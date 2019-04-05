Why 'Missing Link' is the most ambitious stop-motion movie of all time - interview

North American stop-motion pioneers Laika Studios return to cinemas today with the utterly charming Missing Link. The studio’s latest animation sees Hugh Jackman’s British adventurer Sir Lionel Frost tracking down Sasquatch – humanity’s missing link – in a bid to earn recognition from his explorer peers.

However, when he finally finds the eight-foot tall, fur-covered Mr. Link – a surprisingly sophisticated simian creature voiced by Zach Galifianakis – he discovers a kindred spirit, and the pair go on a globe-trotting romp.

British born-director Chris Butler describes the film as “Indiana Jones meets Sherlock Holmes meets Planes, Trains and Automobiles“, and it’s bang on the money. It’s a ton of fun.

With a star-studded voice cast that also includes Stephen Fry, Zoe Saldana, and Emma Thompson, enough charm to beat Aardman Animations at their own game, and the stunning visuals that the studio that brought us Coraline, The Boxtrolls, and Kubo and the Two Strings has become synonymous with, Missing Link is sure to be a monster hit over the Easter break.

Frost gets the measure of Mr. Link in Missing Link (Lionsgate)

It can also stake a claim to being the most ambitious stop-motion feature film ever made. With hundreds of thousands of storyboards, the most complex silicon puppet ever designed, and pioneering bespoke facial animation technology, Missing Link is a gargantuan achievement in filmmaking.

Director Chris Butler explained to Yahoo why it took half a decade to make his magnum opus, which is in cinemas now.

Yahoo Movies UK: How long has this film taken to make, as these things are huge projects?

Chris Butler: I think, officially, it’s about five years. So we had a year of development, which is pretty quick actually. Sometimes these things stay in development for years, and years, and years.

But I think because I’m the writer and the director, there’s kind of no excuse to have it languish in development. It’s like, I know what I’m writing, because I know what I want to see. So it’s easy to progress through that part.





Then we have pre-production, and that’s about a year. And that’s when you’re working on the designs, you start building the assets. Because obviously, there’s a lot of sets, there’s a lot of puppets, there’s a lot of physical assets that need to be created.

And at the same time that you’re doing that you’re recording the voices. And you start storyboarding the movie, and that – for those who don’t know – is drawing whole movie first. You need to do that, because you need to know what you’re doing with every shot before you start to shoot it. So that’s all pre-production.

How many storyboards are we talking about?

Oh, hundreds of thousands. Yeah. So it depends on the scene. If it’s a complex action scene, you will have a drawing for every little movement. If it’s a conversation scene, like if it’s us two talking in a hotel room, then you might have a couple of drawings, because it might be a shot of you and then a shot at me.

But it’s like a giant comic book. And it’s to figure out exactly what you’re going to end up shooting. The thing with animation is obviously, you can’t just put the camera where you want. And if it doesn’t work, move it, it has to be meticulously planned, because it’s so slow.

So there’s a lot of planning, that really is what pre-production is. Then you start production. That’s that’s the lion’s share of the time. In this one, it was two years. That’s long. A lot of animation, it’s a year and a half. But this was a hugely ambitious project in terms of scope and scale, so we knew it was going to take a while.

More ambitious than previous Laika Studios films?

Behind the scenes of Missing Link (Lionsgate)

